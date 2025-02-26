Howard A. Friedman Acquires 3,525 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Utz Brands Stock Up 2.0 %
Utz Brands stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
