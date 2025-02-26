Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HLI traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.43. The company had a trading volume of 409,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,432. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.