Hotel Stocks To Research – February 23rd

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Marriott International, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,989.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,559.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,202,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,329,932. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $9.73 on Friday, reaching $277.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,334. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.73 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $8.23 on Friday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,115. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

