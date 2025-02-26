Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Trip.com Group, Booking, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and resorts, allowing investors to participate in the hospitality industry. These stocks are influenced by tourism trends, economic conditions, and overall consumer spending, making their performance tied to the broader health of the travel and leisure sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 12,975,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5,070.07. 145,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,901.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4,580.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 10,327,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,024,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

