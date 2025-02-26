HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €78.70 ($82.84) and last traded at €77.80 ($81.89). Approximately 8,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.70 ($81.79).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.