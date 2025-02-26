Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.09 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.84 or 0.00014681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $203.91 million and $33.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,885,447 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.