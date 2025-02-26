holoride (RIDE) Price Down 3.6% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. holoride has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $3,068.94 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.78 or 0.02770517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00005136 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,473,099 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,473,099 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00160954 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,687.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

