Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Leerink Partners from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 22.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

