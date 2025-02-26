Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.0 %

HPE opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

