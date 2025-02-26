Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 2.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at $958,714.33. This trade represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137 in the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

