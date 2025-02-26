Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Robert Denis Brown Sells 24,650 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $127,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 424,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,889.80. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586,852. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

