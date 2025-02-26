Head to Head Review: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Oblong”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.48 billion 2.34 $551.28 million $2.02 16.08 Oblong $2.76 million 1.47 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

This table compares Match Group and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 15.84% -574.22% 12.68% Oblong -158.75% -89.12% -69.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 15 9 0 2.38 Oblong 0 0 0 0 0.00

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.68, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

Match Group beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

