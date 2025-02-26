Hazel Cynthia Claxton Buys 1,845 Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 1,845 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.52. The firm has a market cap of C$33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$19.10 and a 52 week high of C$24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.