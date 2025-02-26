HashAI (HASHAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One HashAI token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $640,449.86 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,910.54 or 0.99457959 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,703.21 or 0.99217941 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official message board for HashAI is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00038334 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $666,227.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

