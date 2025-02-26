Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.60 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 227.60 ($2.88). 1,256,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,837,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.20 ($2.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

