Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.60 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 227.60 ($2.88). 1,256,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,837,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.20 ($2.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
