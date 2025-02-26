Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 227.40 ($2.88), with a volume of 2978938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.60 ($2.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.