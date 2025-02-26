Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227.75 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 227.60 ($2.88). 93,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 62,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.88).
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.71. The stock has a market cap of £279.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.