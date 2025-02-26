Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $254.14 and last traded at $254.14. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.52.
Hannover Rück Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.51.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
