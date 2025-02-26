Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.