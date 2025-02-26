Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PVH by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

