Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $184.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.