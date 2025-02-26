Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,031. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

