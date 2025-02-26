Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.4 %
HWCPZ stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $26.19.
