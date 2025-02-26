Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Announces Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.
Hammerson Stock Performance
HMSO stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,892,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,880. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.
Hammerson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.