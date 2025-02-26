Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Announces Earnings Results

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSO stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,892,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,880. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($3.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

