Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 629832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 10.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,056,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hafnia by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 224,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

