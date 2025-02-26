Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $65.20. 75,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,001,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,201,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,722,000 after acquiring an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,986,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

