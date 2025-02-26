Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.65 and traded as high as C$43.59. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 117 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

