Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.01.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

