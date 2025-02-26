Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 98091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

