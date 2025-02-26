Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 28.0 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 8,466,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

