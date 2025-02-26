Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire Sells 26,100 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$1,383,300.00.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
GWO stock opened at C$52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.99.
Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
