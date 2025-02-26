Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire Sells 26,100 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$1,383,300.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO stock opened at C$52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.99.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

