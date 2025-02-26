Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 103,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Graphite One Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Graphite One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

