Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 36121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

