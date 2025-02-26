GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

