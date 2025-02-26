GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,396 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

