GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 744.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $333.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

