GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,438,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after buying an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.46, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

