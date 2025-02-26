GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

