GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock valued at $477,414,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

