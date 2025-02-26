Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$68.34. 111,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,877. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.75. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$64.50 and a twelve month high of C$82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.