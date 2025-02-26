Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Financial Analysis

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grail and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grail presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 62.89%. Given Grail’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grail is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics N/A -51.73% -36.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grail and Sera Prognostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $125.60 million 11.53 N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $94,000.00 1,512.55 -$36.24 million ($0.99) -4.25

Grail has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, predictive analytics, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

