Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded up $36.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $976.62. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,839. Graham has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $988.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $22.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.94 by $3.64. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

