Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,454 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Global Medical REIT worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $138,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of -425.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -4,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

