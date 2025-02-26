Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

