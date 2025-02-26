Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 1,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Stories

