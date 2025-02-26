Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Shares Up ∞ – Still a Buy?

Shares of Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) were up ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 79,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,872 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.
