Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 949,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

HPE stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

