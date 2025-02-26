GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
