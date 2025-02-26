GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

