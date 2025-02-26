Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%.

CGEO opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,099.97. The firm has a market cap of £569.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. Georgia Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 830 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,478 ($18.73).

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier purchased 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($53,177.35). 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

