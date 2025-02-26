Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNW opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

